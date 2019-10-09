Rockets' Danuel House: Cleared from injury report
House (leg) isn't listed on the Rockets' injury report ahead of Thursday's preseason game against the Raptors in Tokyo, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
House played in the Rockets' exhibition opener Sept. 30 versus the Chinese Basketball Association's Shanghai Sharks but has missed the last two preseason contests after dealing with a laceration in his left leg that required stitches. With House apparently feeling comfortable again, he could step into a starting role on the wing Thursday, just as he did against the Sharks.
