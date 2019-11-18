Play

House (back) will play Monday against the Trail Blazers, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

House has missed the last three games due to a back injury, but as expected, he'll be back on the court Monday evening and should regain his starting role. He's averaging 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 10 contests this year.

