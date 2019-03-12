House is expected to sign a standard NBA contract that covers the remainder of the season, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

House rejoined the Rockets in December on a two-way deal, but he's played well enough to earn a standard NBA deal and his play has even warranted an endorsement from James Harden. House hasn't taken the court with Houston since Jan. 14, but he averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his previous 12 starts at the NBA level and is currently back with the team. The contract could be finalized as soon as Wednesday.