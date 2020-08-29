House will come off the bench to start Saturday's Game 5 against the Thunder but will play his normal workload, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
House will not be in the starting five for the first time since Jan. 29. However, it shouldn't scare fantasy owners, as coach Mike D'Antoni mentioned that House will come into the game "real quick and play his normal minutes."
