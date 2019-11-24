Rockets' Danuel House: Confirmed as starter
Coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed that House (shoulder) will start in Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
With House's sore left shoulder apparently presenting no major complications when he reported to the arena Sunday, he'll receive the green light to return from a one-game absence. D'Antoni didn't suggest House would be limited in his return for an injury, so it's reasonable to expect him to play somewhere in the neighborhood of the 28.9 minutes per game he's averaged for the season. Ben McLemore will retreat to a bench role with House back in action.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...