Coach Mike D'Antoni confirmed that House (shoulder) will start in Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

With House's sore left shoulder apparently presenting no major complications when he reported to the arena Sunday, he'll receive the green light to return from a one-game absence. D'Antoni didn't suggest House would be limited in his return for an injury, so it's reasonable to expect him to play somewhere in the neighborhood of the 28.9 minutes per game he's averaged for the season. Ben McLemore will retreat to a bench role with House back in action.