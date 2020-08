House (toe) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets didn't hold a morning shootaround following Tuesday's 123-105 loss to the Spurs, so House's status may not be determined until shortly before Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET tipoff. House's sprained left toe kept him sidelined Tuesday, marking his first absence since Dec. 3.