House (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

A bruised right knee has cost House the last four games, but the questionable tag is a step in the right direction. With Christian Wood (ankle) doubtful and all four of John Wall (knee), P.J. Tucker (away from team), David Nwaba (wrist) and Eric Gordon (groin) out, the Rockets could desperately use House's infusion of defense and three-point shooting.