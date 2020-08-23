House tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Thunder.

House topped the rebound count for the Rockets in a game that saw the Thunder cash in for their first victory of the postseason. With Russell Westbrook (quad) yet to make an appearance for the Rockets, there is more playing time to be had for players like House. He doesn't have the most appealing fantasy game but the minutes are there and he provides a reasonably solid base on which to construct your team.