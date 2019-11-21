House (shoulder) is doubtful to play against the Clippers on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

When House initially suffered a left shoulder injury during Wednesday's game, the severity of the injury was relatively unknown. However, considering his doubtful status for Friday's contest, it is safe to assume that the injury could be potentially serious. Should the 26-year-old be unable to suit up Friday, look for Ben McLemore to start in his place.