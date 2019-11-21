Rockets' Danuel House: Doubtful for Friday's contest
House (shoulder) is doubtful to play against the Clippers on Friday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
When House initially suffered a left shoulder injury during Wednesday's game, the severity of the injury was relatively unknown. However, considering his doubtful status for Friday's contest, it is safe to assume that the injury could be potentially serious. Should the 26-year-old be unable to suit up Friday, look for Ben McLemore to start in his place.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.