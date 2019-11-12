Rockets' Danuel House: Doubtful for Wednesday
House (back) isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
House left Monday's matchup against the Pelicans after suffering a bruised back, and the team doesn't expect him to return for their upcoming matchup with the Clippers. Assuming he's ruled out, Eric Gordon figures to draw the start at small forward.
