Rockets' Danuel House: Downgraded to out
House (back) will not play during Saturday's contest against the Timberwolves, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
House will miss a third straight game as he continues to recover from a bruised back. Ben McLemore and Thabo Sefolosha should see extra minutes in his absence.
