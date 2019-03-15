Rockets' Danuel House: Draws sport start
House will enter the starting lineup for Friday's game against Phoenix, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
With Chris Paul set to get the night off, the Rockets will insert House into the starting lineup. He hasn't seen NBA action since Jan. 14, but put up 14.3 ppg in his previous three starts with the Rockets.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...