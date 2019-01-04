Rockets' Danuel House: Draws start Thursday
House will remain in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Golden State.
Despite the return of James Ennis from a hamstring injury, House will make his sixth straight start at small forward. With Ennis being monitored closely given his lengthy absence, House could remain a part of the first until for the next couple games until Ennis gets up to speed.
