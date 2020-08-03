House finished with 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four boards, and one steal in 31 minutes of a 120-116 win against the Bucks on Sunday.

House continued to make the most of his opportunity in the starting line up, with double figures for the second consecutive game at which he was on the court for the opening tip. House has been accurate from deep since arriving in Orlando, making 50 percent of his three-point attempts in each game thus far. He'll look to stay hot against Portland on Tuesday.