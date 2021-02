House totaled 17 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes in Monday's loss to the Wizards.

House set season-highs in both points and field goals made during Monday's loss. Getting the start Victor Oladipo (foot), Eric Gordon (groin) and P.J. Tucker (quads) all unavailable, House made the most of his time in the starting lineup. Despite only making two starts this month, House has hit double-digit scoring in six of nine games.