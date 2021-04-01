House turned in 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 120-108 loss to the Nets.

House was in the starting lineup against the Nets and turned in one of his better performances of the season. We are well aware of his talents and production like this is something we would like to see on a more consistent basis. His fluctuations in statistical output have seen him relegated to the waiver wire across many formats. This is a step in the right direction and perhaps he is worth taking a flier on to see if he can string a few strong games together.