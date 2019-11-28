House posted 23 points (7-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in a win over the Heat on Wednesday.

In addition to the career-high in points, House had season-highs in field-goals made and free-throws made in this one. The fourth-year pro has produced standard league value this season with career-high averages in every category outside of free-throw percentage.