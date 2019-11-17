Rockets' Danuel House: Expected back Monday
House (back) is considered probable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
House has missed the last three games while nursing a back injury, but it looks as though the Rockets anticipate having him back Monday night. House will likely re-enter the starting lineup at small forward, displacing either Austin Rivers or Ben McLemore.
