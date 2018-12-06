Rockets' Danuel House: Expected to sign with Houston
House is expected to sign with the Rockets on a two-way contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
House was waived on Tuesday by the Rockets, but it appears the organization was interested in restructuring his deal. House's (eventual) signing comes in the wake of Gary Clark being given a three-year contract by the Rockets on Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...