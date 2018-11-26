House is expected to sign a contract with the Rockets on Monday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

House would likely serve as a depth option for the injury-riddled Rockets. The 25-year-old is averaging 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds across 15 games with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League. He spent time with the Suns last season, posting averages of 6.6 points and 3.3 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per contest.