House registered 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 43 minutes during Friday's 153-149 overtime win over the Mavericks.

House got the start in place of Eric Gordon (ankle) and delivered a strong performance offensively, doing most of his damage from beyond the three-point line just like Gordon would've probably done it had he been healthy. House's value will likely depend on how long Gordon ends up being out, but he should be a strong play in most formats as long as he remains in the starting lineup.