Rockets' Danuel House: Fares well in second straight game
House generated 14 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Rockets' 117-102 win over the Timberwolves.
With the Rockets finally bringing House aboard on a standard contract earlier this month, he's expected to hold a regular role in the rotation moving forward. The second-year third-year swingman has been productive in both of his first two games since returning from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, averaging topping double figures in scoring in both contests while knocking down six triples in total.
