House (back) played 34 minutes and recorded 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and three steals Monday in the Rockets' 132-108 win over the Trail Blazers.

Making his return from a three-game absence due to a bruised back, House faced no playing-time restrictions and was able to deliver a well-rounded stat line. House's scoring output may vary from game to game while the bulk of his shot attempts come from beyond the arc, but he's given himself a higher fantasy floor than anticipated thanks to his surprisingly strong numbers on the defensive end. He's averaging 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks per game, both well up from his career marks of 0.6 and 0.4, respectively.