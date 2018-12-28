House totaled seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 win over the Celtics.

House has seen some extended run with James Ennis (hamstring) out, but has not been able to do much with the extended time. In his three starts, House has played more than 25 minutes in each, but has not eclipsed 10 points yet in a game, making him difficult to trust given his temporary situation.