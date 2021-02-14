House was held scoreless (0-8 FG, 0-5 3PT) in Saturday night's loss to the Knicks.
The Rockets shot just 37.5 percent as a team, including 18.6 percent from three, and House was one of four players to miss all of his field goal attempts. He snapped a five-game streak of hitting at least one three-pointer.
