House (knee) played 24 minutes and finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist in Wednesday's 108-94 loss to the Warriors.

The Rockets welcomed back two of their injured players from multi-game absences in Christian Wood (ankle) and House, with the latter offering the decidedly more modest stat line of the two. House looks poised to serve as a starting forward for Houston now that he's healthy again, and he could end up seeing his minutes climb into the 25-to-30 range -- if not higher -- once the knee injury is further in the rear-view mirror. House's upside isn't particularly high, but when his minutes are up, he can have some back-end value in 12- and 14-team leagues for fantasy managers in need of three-point production.