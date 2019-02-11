House's teammate, James Harden, said Sunday that he's optimistic the Rockets will soon be able to come to terms with the latter on a standard NBA contract, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports. "They'll figure that out. That's out of my control," Harden said of House's negotiations with the front office. "We know how important Danuel is. We know how good he is, especially for our team, so I'm sure they'll [figure] something out."

House first joined the Rockets in late November on a standard contract before he was subsequently waived and re-signed on a two-way deal. Once the new contract was finalized, House was immediately plugged into the rotation and remained there until mid-January before he was assigned to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The demotion wasn't a result of any dissatisfaction with House's performance with the Rockets but rather a measure of preserving his service time since he was nearing the 45-day limit at the NBA level allowed under two-way contracts. While the Rockets could benefit from another athletic, three-point shooting wing like House, it seems Houston is content to assess its options through the buyout market before talking shop with the Texas A&M product on a new contract. He'll thus remain unavailable for Houston's game Monday against the Mavericks, per Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic. House could very well remain in the G League through the All-Star break.