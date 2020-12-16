House ended with six points (3-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and eight rebounds in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 112-98 preseason victory over the Spurs.

House looks set to take on a reduced role this season with the arrival of both DeMarcus Cousins and Christian Wood. The Rockets now have two traditional centers to choose from and the domino effect is likely to see House pushed out of the starting lineup. Despite moments of standard league relevance last season, it is hard to see him having any value outside of deeper formats moving forward.