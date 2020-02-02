Rockets' Danuel House: Hauls down career-high 12 boards
House generated 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 117-109 win over the Pelicans.
House finished with a career high in rebounding while logging his second double-double in the last four games. He hadn't recorded a double-double once in his career prior to recent stretch. However, with Clint Capela (heel) being sidelined of late the Rockets have almost exclusively been playing smaller lineups, which has obviously resulted in House corralling way more boards.
