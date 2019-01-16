Rockets' Danuel House: Headed back to the G League
House and the Rockets failed to agree on a new contract Tuesday, and he will return to the G League as a result of his two-way status, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This is a dire situation for the Rockets, who have started House in each of the past 12 games, where he's averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 48.1 percent shooting from deep across 29.3 minutes. The nature of two-way contracts allow for only 45 days of NBA action, so he'll return to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, while the Rockets are expected to sign a wing to a 10-day contract to help fill his role. Houston also recently lost starting center Clint Capela (thumb) for what's expected to be more than a month.
