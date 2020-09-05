House was taken to the locker room in the third quarter of Friday's Game 1 after being hit in the face, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
House was inadvertently hit in the face while getting a rebound in the third quarter and exited the game as a result. It's unclear whether he'll return to the floor Friday.
