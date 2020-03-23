Rockets' Danuel House: Held starting spot
Entering the NBA shutdown, House had started the Rockets' previous 17 contests.
House has developed into a quality role player over the last season-and-a-half, and he found himself in what appeared to be a permanent starting role prior to the suspension of the season. In that 17-game span, House saw 29.1 minutes per game, which he translated to 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 made threes, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
