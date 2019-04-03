Rockets' Danuel House: Hits four triples in Tuesday's win
House totaled 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, and one rebound in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 victory over Sacramento.
House had his highest scoring game in almost two weeks Tuesday, finishing with 19 points including four triples. Prior to this game, he had scored a combined three points in his last two games and so relying on him for consistent production is clearly fraught with danger. He is more of a three-point streaming option but does tend to score in bunches.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Stays hot from deep•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Team-high 30 minutes in win•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Fares well in second straight game•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Will come off bench Sunday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Matches career high in scoring•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Draws sport start•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...