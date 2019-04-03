House totaled 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, and one rebound in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 130-105 victory over Sacramento.

House had his highest scoring game in almost two weeks Tuesday, finishing with 19 points including four triples. Prior to this game, he had scored a combined three points in his last two games and so relying on him for consistent production is clearly fraught with danger. He is more of a three-point streaming option but does tend to score in bunches.