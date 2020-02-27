House managed just four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 140-112 victory over Memphis.

House barely made a noise Wednesday despite seeing 26 minutes of playing time. Not only was he unproductive on both ends of the floor, but he also had no Eric Gordon (knee) to contend with. House has been up and down this season but when the Rockets are even remotely healthy, he is unlikely to have consistent 12-team value.