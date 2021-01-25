House (COVID-19 protocols) said Monday that he's anticipating being cleared to return for Tuesday's matchup against the Wizards, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports. "Hopefully I'll be back [Tuesday]," House said. "I'm planning on it."

Due to a combination of a back injury and health and safety protocols, House has not played in nearly a month, last taking the floor on Jan. 2 against Sacramento. He said his status will ultimately be in the hands of the Rockets' training staff, but it looks like House will have a good chance to return to the rotation Tuesday. Given the long layoff, his workload could be limited over his first few games back.