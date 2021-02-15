House will start Monday's game at Washington, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 27-year-old will make his sixth start of the season with Victor Oladipo (foot), Eric Gordon (groin) and P.J. Tucker (quadriceps) all unavailable Monday. House is averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 28.2 minutes over the past nine games, but he could have a heavier workload against the Wizards.