Rockets' Danuel House: Joins starting five
House is starting Monday's game against Utah, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
House will get the nod at power forward, allowing for P.J. Tucker to start at center with Clint Capela (heel) sidelined. House's last start dates back to Jan. 9, finishing with three points and two rebounds in 29 minutes against Oklahoma City.
