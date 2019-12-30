Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: 22-point effort in loss
House managed 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 loss to New Orleans.
House turned in his best performance of the month, picking up the offensive slack fort he Rockets who were without there three best players. After a hot start to the season, House has been trending down despite notching double-digits on most nights. He is simply a three-point sharp-shooter on most nights and while that may serve as a need in some leagues, he is more of a streaming option due to his lack of peripheral numbers.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Struggles from three•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Makes damage from three-point range•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Another double-digit scoring effort•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Empty stat line Saturday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Improved effort Thursday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Serviceable line in narrow loss•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...