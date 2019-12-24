Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Another double-digit scoring effort
House Jr. had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3PT), two rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 113-104 win at Sacramento.
House Jr. should probably be considered the fourth-best offensive option on the Rockets starting unit, but he seems to be turning things around after scoring in double digits in his last three contests while shooting 56.0 percent from the field over that span. He will try to extend this streak Wednesday at Golden State.
