Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Back to bench
House will play a reserve role in Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
House is expected to provide depth at forward, while Ben McLemore moves into the starting lineup. It is unclear if this is a one-time deal or something the Rockets plan to stick with going forward.
