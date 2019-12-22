House totaled 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 139-125 victory over Phoenix.

House neared the 30-minute mark Saturday but only accounted for 11 points with very little else. After a hot start to the season, House has fallen away of late. Over the past two weeks, he is barely inside the top-150 and there is no reason to be holding him in 12 or 14-team leagues.