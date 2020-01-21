Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Great two-way effort Monday
House recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 36 minutes during Monday's 112-107 loss to the Thunder.
House put on an impressive three-and-D performance Monday. In the process, he became just the 12th player this season to post a game with at least three triples, three blocks and two steals. It was also his third-best fantasy-point (35.7) effort of the season.
