House finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 victory over the Clippers.

House was crucial down the stretch despite not having the best night from a fantasy perspective. Ben McLemore had taken minutes away from House, although that was based almost purely on his scoring ability. During this game, McLemore struggled from the field and his lack of defensive abilities limited him to just 22 minutes. House has the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor and so should have a more consistent role moving forward.