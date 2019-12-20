Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Improved effort Thursday
House finished with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 victory over the Clippers.
House was crucial down the stretch despite not having the best night from a fantasy perspective. Ben McLemore had taken minutes away from House, although that was based almost purely on his scoring ability. During this game, McLemore struggled from the field and his lack of defensive abilities limited him to just 22 minutes. House has the ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor and so should have a more consistent role moving forward.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Serviceable line in narrow loss•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Back to starting five•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Scores 16 off the bench•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Active Thursday, but not starting•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Questionable Thursday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.