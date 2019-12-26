Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Makes damage from three-point range
House Jr. had 18 points (5-15 FG, 5-12 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss at Golden State.
House Jr. has now scored in double digits in four straight games, but this was his second-best scoring output of the season. He has looked sharp from deep over that four-game stretch, making 41.3 percent of his long-range attempts over that span. That's an improvement over his current season figures, and he will aim to extend that streak Saturday against the Nets.
More News
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Another double-digit scoring effort•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Empty stat line Saturday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Improved effort Thursday•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Serviceable line in narrow loss•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Back to starting five•
-
Rockets' Danuel House: Scores 16 off the bench•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.