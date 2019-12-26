House Jr. had 18 points (5-15 FG, 5-12 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss at Golden State.

House Jr. has now scored in double digits in four straight games, but this was his second-best scoring output of the season. He has looked sharp from deep over that four-game stretch, making 41.3 percent of his long-range attempts over that span. That's an improvement over his current season figures, and he will aim to extend that streak Saturday against the Nets.