House amassed just three points and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Thursday's 113-92 loss to Oklahoma City.

House was unable to get anything going Thursday as his fantasy stocks continue to plummet. After a strong start to the season, House has faded in more recent times. He is the 259th ranked player over the past two weeks and there is no reason for people to be holding him in 12-team leagues.

