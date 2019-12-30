House managed 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-112 loss to New Orleans.

House turned in his best performance of the month, picking up the offensive slack for the Rockets, who were without their three best players. After a hot start to the season, House has been trending down despite notching double digits on most nights. He is simply a three-point sharpshooter and while that may serve as a need in some leagues, he is more of a streaming option due to his lack of peripheral numbers.