Rockets' Danuel House Jr.: Struggles from three
House had eight points (3-12 FG, 2-10 3PT) and six rebounds in Saturday's win over Brooklyn.
While House led all players in minutes (41), he was unable to convert that opportunity to a big fantasy night. He did add six rebounds, two steals and a block, but the wing continues to struggle from three, where he's shooting less than 32 percent in the month of December on nearly six attempts per game.
