Play

House had eight points (3-12 FG, 2-10 3PT) and six rebounds in Saturday's win over Brooklyn.

While House led all players in minutes (41), he was unable to convert that opportunity to a big fantasy night. He did add six rebounds, two steals and a block, but the wing continues to struggle from three, where he's shooting less than 32 percent in the month of December on nearly six attempts per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories