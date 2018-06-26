House will play for the Rockets during summer league, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

House, who went undrafted out of Texas A&M during the 2016 NBA Draft, appeared in 23 games with the Suns last season. In those tilts, he averaged 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 17.5 minutes. He had a bigger presence in the G-League however, spending 20 games with the Northern Arizona Suns and 15 games with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. With the Vipers, who are the Rockets' affiliate, House posted 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.3 minutes. He also shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from distance.