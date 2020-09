House (personal) has left the NBA bubble and will not return this season, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Upon the league's investigation, it was determined that House "had a guest in his hotel room over multiple hours Sept. 8 who was not authorized to be on campus." As a result, House will be leaving the bubble without the option to return. For the remainder of the Rockets' playoff run, Jeff Green, Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore are in line to see extra run.