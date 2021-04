House suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday's game against the Pelicans and will not return, Cayleigh Griffin of ATT SportsNet reports.

House started the game at small forward but exited in the second quarter after turning his right ankle. In 12 minutes of action, he posted one point, one rebound and one assist. House should be considered day-to-day, though there's a good chance he'll miss Monday's game against the Suns.